Register
17:12 GMT +326 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Martin Luther King, Jr.

    FBI Files Reveal Martin Luther King, Jr. 'Laughed' at Rape, Revelled in Orgies

    © Photo : Wikipedia / Dick DeMarsico, World Telegram staff photographer - Library of Congress
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Martin Luther King, Jr. is known for his defining influence on race relations and the civil rights movement in the United States in the 1960s and US history in general; he is also the only African-American to be honoured with a federal holiday.

    A huge trove of previously little-known FBI documents have reportedly exposed the dark traits of Martin Luther King's personality, including his indifference to rape and dozens of extramarital sexual affairs he had while campaigning across the country.

    A senior official with the FBI once acknowledged that Martin Luther King was the target of an intensive counterintelligence campaign to "neutralise him as an effective civil rights leader" from late 1963 up until his assassination in April 1968.

    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    How FBI, DOJ 'Bought Into' Steele's Dirty Dossier, Mysterious 'Source E' Claims

    As part of that campaign, federal agents bugged rooms at several hotels where King was staying. Officials were afraid that he might have been under the influence of the US Communist Party. This fear partly rested on the fact that King had an adviser who the FBI alleged was a communist.

    While the bureau failed to find any evidence that King was a communist himself or was affiliated with the Communist Party, it once attempted to discredit him as well as his family and friends.

    David Garrow, a historian who has authored a Pulitzer-winning MLK biography, has studied thousands of documents on the National Archives website and found out that the FBI apparently once managed to dig up some dirt on the renowned activist.

    The Sunday Times reports that one unearthed memo, purportedly written by the former head of FBI intelligence William Sullivan, details how King joked to his friends that "he had started the 'International Association for the Advancement of P***y-Eaters'".

    According to the FBI account, King had once "looked on, laughed and offered advice" while his friend Logan Kearse, a Baptist minister, raped a woman described as one of his "parishioners".

    Kearse and King are said to have "discussed which women among the parishioners would be suitable for natural and unnatural sex acts". The following evening, King and a dozen other persons allegedly took part in a "sex orgy".

    READ MORE: FBI Used a Famous Black Photographer to Spy on Martin Luther King — Author

    It is understood that when one of the women refused to engage in an "unnatural act", King told her that such an act would "help your soul".

    FBI officials then sent an incriminating tape and an anonymous letter to King, warning that he was "on the record" and implied that he should commit suicide — something King described as attempts to "harass me" and "break my spirit".

    The bureau has also eavesdropped on King's conversations with his wife Coretta. The surveillance efforts have found, Gallow says, that Coretta complained about her husband "not fulfilling his marital responsibilities", to which King replied that "she should go out and have some sexual affairs of her own".

    FBI summaries are also said to mention a presumed baby that King fathered in Los Angeles and a threesome orgy with a white prostitute and a black woman he once had at a Las Vegas hotel.

    Garrow is expected to publish his findings next month in the monthly British magazine Standpoint.

    Related:

    Martin Luther King's Family, Twitter Slam Dodge Ad For Using His Powerful Words
    Martin Luther King Opposed Everything Liberal America Represents
    Trump Meets With Martin Luther King III on MLK Day
    Trump Congratulates Nation on Martin Luther King Day
    Tags:
    prostitute, eavesdropping, rape, surveillance, sex, FBI, Martin Luther King Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Supermodel Natalia Vodianova
    Dressed to the Nines: Celebrities Stun With Style During Cannes Film Festival
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse