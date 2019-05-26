Alyssa Milano Dubs Jon Voight 'F-lister ' After His Pro-Trump Videos

Earlier, actor Jon Voight, father of Angelina Jolie, had released a two-part video where he referred to US President Donald Trump as the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln”.

Actress, activist, producer, and former singer Alyssa Milano branded actor Jon Voight an “F-lister" who was trying to “stay relevant” on Saturday, after he released two videos expressing his staunch support for President Donald Trump.

Milano, known for her acrimonious tongue, tweeted a scathing response the same day Voight praised the president, claiming his words are why “Republicans discredit actors and our political views.”

“Stay in your lane, Jon!” she tweeted.

“Has been!”

“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”

“Nobody cares what an out-of-touch actor thinks!” Milano lashed out.

Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views.



“Stay in your lane, Jon!”

“Has been!”

“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”

“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

​Voight had released a two-part video where he referred to US President Donald Trump as the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln”.

“People of the Republican Party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love,” Voight said.

“This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.”

In a video message, actor Jon Voight (@jonvoight) calls President Trump "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln." https://t.co/Ctv4zRIVp8 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 25, 2019

​In the videos Voight said the nation is doing well under Trump's leadership, and called for Republicans to not “be fooled” by the left.

Jon Voight, 80, known also as actress Angelina Jolie’s Father, with whom she recently reconnected after a fractured relationship, has enjoyed a long and successful acting career for five decades.

READ MORE: Alyssa Milano's Call on US Women For ‘Sex-Strike' Leaves Twitter Bewildered

He shot to stardom in “Midnight Cowboy” alongside Dustin Hoffman in 1969.

“Coming Home” won him an Oscar for Best Actor in 1978.