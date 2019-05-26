Register
26 May 2019
    First lady Melania Trump.

    Melania Slumbers Solo on Air Force One as Trump Refuses to Sleep - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US President Donald Trump's routine on Air Force One has been revealed by former staffers, who claimed that he would call meetings at all hours and stay up to gossip with colleagues.

    US First Lady Melania Trump is said to sleep alone in the Air Force One cabin, as Donald Trump practically never sleeps during long-haul flights despite his staff urging him to get some rest, according to reports.

    The US president’s doctor revealed last year that he may on occasion take a sleeping pill, but the President usually remains wide awake.

    One source told CNN: “He will not go to sleep.”

    The routine favoured by the US President while aboard Air Force One has been revealed by ex-staffers, who claimed Donald Trump doesn’t sleep on board Air Force One, according to CNN.

    READ MORE: Don Never Sleeps: Media Offers INSIGHT Into Trump's Habits Aboard Air Force One

    According to the former employees, the US President has the propensity to launch meetings at all hours and stays up to gossip.

    During the flight, Trump has Fox News streaming constantly, with staff apprehensive lest he observe any negative headlines about himself.

    The staff claimed they enjoyed little comfort themselves as there is nowhere for them to sleep on the plane, since seats do not recline like those found in commercial aircraft.

    An official added: “It's like being held captive.”

    First Lady Melania Trump
    CC BY 3.0 / The White House / First Lady Melania Trump
    'Melania Trump Body Double' Conspiracy Theory Resurges Over New VIDEO
    CNN learned that the staff mostly camped out on the floors of conference rooms or on leather benches flanking the side of the plane, with some prudently bringing along yoga mats.

    The President’s aides described him as an “impatient traveller”.

    READ MORE: Melania Trump Left out of POTUS' Twitter Feed on Mother’s Day

    The President’s officials reportedly recently geared up for a difficult trip before spending a 14 hour-long flight to Tokyo on Friday with the US Commander-in-Chief.

    President Donald Trump commenced a state visit to Japan on Saturday.

    Trump landed from his overnight flight shortly after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck south of Tokyo, shaking the city.

    The US President’s first event after arriving in Tokyo was a reception with several dozen Japanese and American business leaders at the US ambassador’s residence.

    The Prime Minister of Japan has planned a largely ceremonial, four-day visit for Donald Trump, with golf set for Sunday and front row seats at a sumo tournament.

    On Monday, the US President will become the first head of state to meet Emperor Naruhito since he ascended the throne earlier this month.

    Trump and Abe are expected to discuss trade during talks on Monday, with officials downplaying the possibility of a deal during the visit.

