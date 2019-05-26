Bidan: Trump’s Misspelling of Former VP’s Name Goes Viral

The 45th stirred up Twitter once again – this time with a typo in his Democratic 2020 rival’s name.

US President Trump accidentally launched a Twitter trend Saturday after he seemingly accidentally misspelt the name of the former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as "Bidan."

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump tweeted Saturday. "I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?"

​As of now, the tweet has been corrected to spell the name right. But it was enough to send Twitterians into frenzy.

A number of users mocked Trump's typo, saying a new presidential candidate appeared. Other couldn't help but notice that "Biden" and "low IQ" ended up in the same sentence.

​Others, however, kept serious, raising questions whether the US President should welcome insults at US citizens from an unfriendly foreign leader.

Whether you are DEM or GOP, when a "President" cheers the insults of "Joe Bidan" from a dictator like Chairman Kim, it would behoove you to remember which team you're on.



HINT: It's the team with the fucking stars and stripes. It's the goddamn US of A.



Trump has repeatedly made headlines with his spelling. Most notably on 31 May 2017, Trump published an unfinished tweet that read "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet stayed up for six hours before Trump deleted it, but it has almost immediately become an Internet meme. Half a month before that, Trump posted another one, reading only "We."

At the moment, there are 24 Democratic presidential candidates running for 2020 elections, including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders. There are only two Republican candidates — Trump himself and attorney Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts.