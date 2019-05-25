Two Nuke Maintainers Caught on Drinking Spree at US Missile Alert Site - Report

An unofficial air force Facebook group said that the incident became meme fodder and lead to airmen declaring Pabst Blue Ribbon − the beverage apparently involved − as the "official" beer of 2019 Nuclear Missile Code Change at the base.

Two servicemen were given administrative punishment after found to be drinking alcohol at a missile alert facility at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, the facility confirmed on Friday.

A staff sergeant and a senior airman were caught boozing on 14 May, Joseph Coslett, a spokesman for the 90th Missile Wing, told the Air Force Times newspaper.

According to a post on the popular Facebook page Air Force amn/nco/snco, the personnel were discovered to have been drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

"It appears there's a running joke on the base about the incident and they even have memes going around which were sent for us to post," reads the post.

An internal investigation found that the two were off-duty and did not have any access to weapons or classified material.

However, they still faced an undisclosed punishment. "This is an unacceptable breach of standards and the Air Force held the airmen accountable for their actions," Coslett was quoted as saying.

The airmen's squadron reportedly belongs to a maintenance group that works on Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles at F.E. Warren AFB.

According to MyBaseGuide, the group provides maintenance for 150 missiles as well as 15 missile alert facilities and launch control facilities across three states.

It comes roughly a year after an AP report revealed off-duty use of LSD, cocaine and other illegal drugs at the same base.