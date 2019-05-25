Register
13:40 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission.

    NASA's Artemis Programme Aims to Land a Lady on the Lunar Surface

    © NASA .
    US
    Get short URL
    103

    NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine delivered a speech at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne detailing NASA’s plans to send a (wo)manned mission dubbed Artemis to the moon in 2024.

    Last week, NASA announced plans to put the first woman on the Moon by 2024, securing an extra $1.6 bln to help complete the task.

    Dubbed “Artemis”, the mission, named after the Greek god Apollo's twin sister, will see man return to the Moon with a woman at his side, with both male and female astronauts leading the team, according to NASA.

    ​NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine waxed lyrical, announcing the new mission's name on 13 May after NASA released its updated budget request for a landed moon mission by 2024.

    He said he hoped the historic mission would inspire a new generation of young girls to work in the space industry.

    "I think it is very beautiful that 50 years after Apollo, the Artemis programme will carry the next man and the first woman to the Moon,” the NASA chief said.

     “I have a daughter who is 11 years old, and I want her to be able to see herself in the same role as the next women that go to the Moon.

    ​There has since been a flurry of reaction to the unveiled plans, with numerous twitter users lauding the project.

    However, some were sceptical, as NASA’s Artemis programme is still very much in its infancy.

    While NASA has been developing a rocket and crew capsule to take people into deep space, those vehicles still have yet to actually carry any astronauts.

    NASA still needs to develop a lot of new hardware, including new lunar landers, in order for this project to be a success.

    NASA's Artemis programme to return astronauts to the moon is reportedly set to include eight rocket launches to put a mini space station in lunar orbit by 2024, which is when it hopes to land its first female astronaut on lunar soil.

    The idea of women making history in space is certainly not novel.

    After Russia’s Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, orbiting the Earth in 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova followed suit in 1963, flying into space in Russia’s Vostok 6.

    READ MORE: NASA Scientists Call on Countries to Participate in Sending Humans to Mars

    In mid-March 2019, astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were gearing up to make space history, as they were scheduled to conduct the first ever all-female spacewalk, to install new batteries on the ISS’s solar arrays.

    However, McClain’s place was taken by fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague, after it became apparent that there wasn’t a spacesuit in her preferred size.

    The suits, which were built in 1978 and have not been updated since, were made at a time when most astronauts were men.

    In March, Vice President Mike Pence called on NASA to hasten its lunar initiatives and return humankind to the surface of the Moon within the next five years.

    The decision was in part spurred by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pushed NASA to return to the lunar surface.

    NASA’s chief has previously said President Trump's desire to put humans back on the Moon provides a chance to test key tech before missions to land on Mars, which NASA hopes to launch by 2033.


     

    Related:

    NASA Report on Shrinking Moon Biblical Prophecy Heralding Apocalypse - Preacher
    NASA Reveals PHOTOS of Martian Moon Looking Like Candy
    NASA Astrobiologist Claims HIDDEN Life on MARS Exists
    WATCH: NASA Releases ‘Hubble Legacy Field’ Photo of 265,000 Galaxies
    Tags:
    lunar mission, moon mission, NASA, lunar program, Mars, ARTEMIS, Orion capsule, Apollo 11, NASA, Jim Bridenstine, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse