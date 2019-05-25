Kanye West: Trump Supporters Treated Like US Enemies, ‘Bullied’ by Liberals

US rapper Kanye West drew a lot of attention to himself last year over his endorsement of Donald Trump, among other things. He even met with the US president in the Oval Office, speaking for half an hour on topics ranging from his political views to his mental health.

Appearing in a Netflix show earlier this week, Kanye West touched upon a spate of pressing topics, including the alleged crackdown on supporters of President Donald Trump.

“This is like my thing with Trump — we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel”, West told the My Next Guest Needs No Introduction show hosted by David Letterman.

In this vein, West referred to Trump supporters who he claimed are “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt”.

“Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat? Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!” he argued.

The interview comes after West tweeted in April 2018 that even though one should not agree with all politics pursued by Trump, “the mob can’t make me not love him”.

“We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought”, he added.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Kanye West's 'Blexit' T-Shirts Call for African American Exodus From Democratic Party

This came amid media reports that Trump supporters were bullied across the US for just wearing MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats. MAGA is a campaign slogan which is used in US politics and was popularised by Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016.

Trump supporters have often been accused by the mainstream media and opposition politicians of racism for allegedly conflating MAGA with “Make America White Again”.

Kanye West began expressing strong support for Trump last year, calling for several reforms, including the Criminal Justice Reform. The rapper spoke in favour of the measure during a visit to the White House in October 2018, when he directly spoke to the US president.