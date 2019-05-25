Ten Wounded Following Shooting at New Jersey Bar - Police

Gunfire broke out at about 12:25 am local time on Saturday outside a bar on Brunswick Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey.

New Jersey police have reported that at least ten people sustained injuries in a shooting at a bar in the city of Trenton.

According to Trenton police spokesman Captain Stephen Varn, five men and five women were taken to local hospitals.

The police official added that one of the victims was critically injured and would need emergency surgery.

The officer said the incident is currently being investigated.

Trenton City Councilman-At-Large Jerell Blakeley condemned the shooting, saying that this sort of carnage should not be normal.