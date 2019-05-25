Alyssa Milano Called Out On 'I Don’t Recognise My Country Anymore' Tweet

Actress Alyssa Milano has long been an activist, working with various charities and helping popularise the #MeToo movement.

Actress, activist, producer, and former singer Alyssa Milano has been called out for her emotional tweet claiming she doesn't recognise America anymore.

Milano wrote: “I don’t recognise my country anymore,” above the link to a story on a Ku Klux Klan rally planned for the weekend in Dayton, Ohio.

I don’t recognize my country anymore. https://t.co/jsEKvmRCVH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2019

​Other Twitter users were swift to point out to Milano that racism in America is nothing new.

you should get out more — 🤰🏼👩🏽‍⚕️ Deep State Abortion Doc #qanon (@drnifkin) May 24, 2019

Lol what country were you living in before now? — Michael (@mcyost) May 23, 2019

Wait til you hear about slavery — Dave Anthony’s Husk (@daveanthony) May 23, 2019

And the genocide of Native Americans! — Abby Brickler🌹💖💜💙 (@AbbyBrickler) May 24, 2019

Milano returned to her original tweet Friday morning, as she shared that she had conferred with activist and author Brittany Packnett, who she thanked for “calling in instead of calling out”.

My friend, @MsPackyetti just DM’d me. She explained how this has always been this country. I’m horrified. I am angry. I’ve not only lived a privileged life but also a bizarrely sheltered one. I’ve been on a set since I was 7 yrs old. A diverse set. A set of total inclusion. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019

Seeing racism so brazenly out in the open—and news outlets giving hateful people a fucking platform, in this time—hurts my soul. BONE CRUSHING. To anyone ever hurt by racism: I’m here to learn and stand by your side and hand over the microphone and do whatever I can. 🖤 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019

The actress admitted that she’s lived a life that’s not only privileged but “bizarrely sheltered,” as she spent much of her childhood on “a set of total inclusion”.

She said she was “horrified” and “angry”.

Alyssa Milano began her career as a child star, breaking out as Samantha on Who’s the Boss?, and subsequently landing her own spin-off, Living Dolls.

The actress went on to appear in numerous TV films and B-movies before landing a major role in the WB drama Melrose Place, which earned her a lead on the network’s new series, Charmed, which ran from 1998-2006.

Although her film career never really took off, Milano has continued to act on TV ever since.

