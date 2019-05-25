Jayme Closs Kidnapper Gets Life in Prison for Teenager Abduction, Murder

The man murdered the girl’s parents in cold blood before forcibly taking her to his cabin, where he kept her for 88 days trapped under his bed.

Jake Peterson, 21, a man from Wisconsin, was sentenced Friday to life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old girl Jayme Closs and murdering her parents, Fox News reports.

The judge sentenced Peterson to two consecutive life terms for intentional homicide, along with 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for kidnapping without the possibility of release.

"There's no doubt in my mind you're one of the most dangerous men to ever walk on this planet," James Babler, the judge, said, calling Peterson the "embodiment of evil."

​According to his own statements, Peterson succumbed to his fantasies of keeping a young girl, while torturing and controlling her. At some point, he even fantasized of having several girls and murdering several families. Once the idea was rooted in his mind, he started looking for someone and Closs was unlucky to be the first one he saw.

The court documents say Peterson first noticed Closs boarding a school bus, which he followed. He attempted to kidnap the girl twice, but each time turned back because of activity at the house.

On 15 October last year, he finally drove to the girl's home, carrying a shotgun. He shot the father through a window, then blasted the door open and went inside. Inside, he found a girl hiding next to her mother. With Jayme watching, Peterson shot her mother at point-blank range before dragging the girl through her father's blood, a Fox News report says.

After the kidnapping, he kept the girl for 88 days, trapped under his bed, using "totes filled with weights," and occasionally hit her with a "curtain rod."

According to District Attorney Brian Wright, the man kept the girl in constant fear with threats of things getting even worse.

The girl managed to escape on 10 January when Peterson was away, she ran away to a neighbour's house, who then called the police. Peterson was reportedly arrested minutes after he returned home.

​In court, the 13-year old victim said she wants the man to be "locked up forever."

"He thought that he could own me but he was wrong. I was smarter," she said in a statement. "I was brave and he was not…. He thought he could make me like him, but he was wrong…. For 88 days he tried to steal me and he didn't care whom he hurt or whom he killed to do that. He should be locked up forever."

During the hearing, Peterson said he regretted what he did and wished he could bring the girl's parents back.