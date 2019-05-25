‘Sexist Trash’: Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump for Sharing Pelosi Stuttering Video

The video in question was a compilation of Nancy Pelosi’s outtakes from a press conference but was not artificially altered in any way.

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton blasted President Donald Trump for sharing a compilation of video outtakes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, age 79, having trouble speaking at a press conference Friday.

Speaking at the Harris County Democratic Party's annual luncheon in Houston, Clinton accused Trump and his "cronies" of "running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi," according to a report by USA Today reported.

"Now, it is sexist trash," Clinton said during her speech. "But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared."

​The video shared by President Trump was edited to only include parts where Pelosi actually has problems speaking, but does not appear to be artificially altered in any way.

Earlier Thursday, The Washington Post reported a viral spreading of artificially slowed down videos created to make Pelosi look drunk. The newspaper found out the video was running at about 75% speed of the original. YouTube video hosting platform took down the videos, citing violations of copyright policy, but the doctored video can still be found on other websites.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik Facebook Says Fake Video Depicting Apparently Drunk Pelosi To Remain on Platform

On Friday, Trump denied knowledge of the doctored videos.

"I don't know about the videos. I can tell you that — what I'm here is to help the country," Trump told reporters at the White House before his trip to Japan.

Despite her more reserved stance, Pelosi has become somewhat of a leading political opponent to Trump recently, as Dems initiated numerous investigations into Trump after Mueller probe came out with no evidence of collusion. Earlier this week, Pelosi accused Trump of being engaged in a "cover-up," which resulted in their previously scheduled meeting being cut short by the president.