Register
04:29 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man holds a sign outside the window of the Venezuelan embassy which is occupied by Nicolas Maduro supporters as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guido's envoy to the United States Carlos Vecchio speaks outside in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2019

    Activists Who Protected Venezuelan DC Embassy Call for Mass Mobilization (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    US
    Get short URL
    161

    A video-appeal from activists followed a Friday takeover of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC by self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido's representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio.

    Activists, who had been protecting the embassy of Venezuela on behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's legitimate government for the past weeks, uploaded the video-statement on Twitter, in which they are calling for a "national mass mobilization in New York City on 21 September when the United Nations General Assembly is meeting."

    The 74 Session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) will open on 17 September, with the first meeting on the high-level to take place on 24 September. 

    READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition Envoy Takes Over at DC Embassy — Statement

    According to the statement by activists, on 21 September "we'll have a march and a rally, and the next day we'll have a public educational event."

    Activists called on people to "plan now, mark your calendar now to come to New York City," noting that they are going to call it "The People's Mobilization to Stop the US War Machine."

    It is notable, that the chosen date — 21 September is the International Day of Peace or just "Peace Day", established by the UN in 1981.

    Activists with the Embassy Protection Collective had been living inside the Venezuelan embassy since 10 April in order to prevent the United States and Venezuela's opposition from taking over the facility, following Washington's orders for the mission's diplomats to leave its premises. 

    READ MORE: US Judge Orders Release of Four Activists Arrested at Venezuela's DC Embassy

    Last week, the US authorities forced their way into the embassy and detained all activists who had ignored their threats and remained there.

    Activists have been reiterating that by forcing them out of the embassy, where they had stayed at the invitation of the legitimate Venezuelan government, US officials have violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which rules that diplomatic premises must be protected against any "intrusion, disturbance of the peace, or impairment of its dignity." 

    Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to reporters after an embattled delivery of food, water, and other supplies to the Embassy Protection Collective inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC
    © Alexander Rubinstein
    US Police BREAK INTO Venezuelan DC Embassy, Arrest Activists at Guaido's Request
    Meanwhile, Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela, called for establishing a "direct relationship" with the Pentagon, following a failed coup attempt in the country, which took place on 30 April. 

    After Guaido's statement, his representative in Washington Carlos Vecchio met with Pentagon and State Department officials on 20 May. The details of the meeting have not been disclosed.On 23 May Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro ordered the Armed Forces to prepare to repel a possible US invasion.

    Earlier it was reported that last week, Oslo hosted talks between Guaido's envoys and representatives of President Nicolas Maduro in a bid to broker an end to the crisis in the Latin American country.

    READ MORE: Juan Guaido Seeks to Establish 'Direct Relationship' With Pentagon

    Some observers noted that Guaido's decision to take part in the talks appeared to be an admission of defeat after he declared himself Venezuela's president and called for a military coup to oust Maduro. The Venezuelan military did not heed Guaido's calls for a coup. Maduro has repeatedly called for a national dialogue with the opposition to resolve the country's political and economic crises peacefully.

    In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, accompanied by Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, left, and the Strategies Operations Commander, Adm. Remigio Ceballos, arrive for a meeting with the troops at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019
    © AP Photo / Miraflores Press Office / Jhonn Zerpa
    Venezuela’s Maduro Orders Military to Prepare to Repel US Invasion (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The crisis in Venezuela began when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president on 23 January, two weeks after President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a second term following elections in May 2018.

    The US, Canada, some Latin American and European nations recognized Guaido as the new legitimate leader and supported him in his attempts to oust Maduro from power.

    Russia, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.    

    Related:

    US Demands a Halt to Jet Fuel Trade with Venezuela, Threatens Offenders with Sanctions – Report
    Ranking US Senator Calls for Invasion of Venezuela if Maduro Refuses to Resign
    ‘A Social Right’: US Targeting of Venezuela’s CLAP Food Program Will Backfire
    Venezuela’s Maduro Orders Military to Prepare to Repel US Invasion
    Venezuela Constitutional Parliament Extends Its Authority Until End of 2020
    Tags:
    call, rally, march, statement, United Nations General Assembly, United Nations, Embassy Protection Collective, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse