Register
01:27 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Effect of War, Iraqi freedom veteran

    ‘Wrecked’: US Army Tweet Backfires as Veterans Detail Post-Service Trauma

    CC BY 3.0 / Matthew Woitunski / Effect of War, Iraqi freedom veteran
    US
    Get short URL
    1111

    Responding to a tweet published by the US Army, former military servicemen and women provided candid accounts of their actual quality of life during and after their service.

    Ahead of Memorial Day on May 27, the US Army's Twitter page issued a tweet featuring a young soldier who listed ways the military branch had impacted his life so far. The accompanying hashtags, with phrases such as "#ArmyValues," echoed the positive tone the account was attempting to convey.

    Though the tweet gained a couple dozen mixed responses, it was not until the account asked the open-ended question that thousands of comments began to flood in.

    Veterans from multiple branches of the US military shared first-hand stories about their own trauma, as well as what they have witnessed others endure following service.

    Family members also spoke for their loved ones who are living or have lived with trauma, ailments and disabilities brought about in association with service.

    In fiscal year 2018, the US Army failed to meet its goal of 80,000 new recruits, falling short by 6,500, according to the Army Times. This downward trend in recruitment came alongside the Trump administration's ban preventing transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces.

    Human Rights Act
    © Flickr / Penn State
    US Judge Allows Army Veterans to Sue Over ‘Bad Paper’ Discharges Related to PTSD

    The overwhelming response to this tweet shows just how profoundly let down some US veterans feel after their service. The recruitment problems the US military faces may not end anytime soon, if this response is any indication: considering that a large portion of recruits have a family member who served, witnessing a loved one being denied care excluded from veteran programs may guide potential soldiers and sailors away from that career path.

    The Trump administration is preparing its Department of Veterans Affairs to roll out its "Mission Act" program on June 6, which looks to expand health care options for the millions of veterans in the US.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    © YouTube screenshot
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Trump on 'Privatisation' of Veterans Affairs

    "All during the campaign, I'd go out and say, 'Why can't they just go see a doctor instead of standing in line for weeks and weeks and weeks?' Now they can go see a doctor. It's going to be great," US President Donald Trump said during the June 6 signing of the bill in 2018.

    In reality, the Mission Act will allow veterans to see a "community provider" only after they have waited at least 20 days for primary or mental health care, according to Military.com. 

    Related:

    ‘Really An Outrage': Hundreds of US Military Veterans Are Being Deported
    US Judge Allows Army Veterans to Sue Over ‘Bad Paper’ Discharges Related to PTSD
    US Fails to Take Care of PTSD-Stricken Veterans Amid 'Epidemic' of Mass Shooting
    ‘Proven Veterans’: Mercenaries Taking Over US-Afghan War as DoD Eyes Retreat
    Saudi Lobbyists Sent 500 US Veterans to 'Storm Capitol Hill' After 2016 Election
    Tags:
    disability, PTSD, healthcare, mental health, Veterans Affairs, veterans, troops, US military, Memorial Day, Veterans Affairs, US Military, US Air Force, US Coast Guard, US Marine Corps, US Navy, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse