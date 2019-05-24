War of Gaffes: Trump Mocks Pelosi Over Presser Slip-Ups, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Following another clash with Democratic caucus leader Nancy Pelosi over “cover-up” allegations, the US president decided to destroy her on Twitter. Donald Trump has posted a clip of Pelosi stammering through a news conference and Fox Business’ follow-up discussion about her age. Some suggested, however, the video had been doctored.

Social media users flooded the comments under Donald Trump’s recent post about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stammering during a press conference with videos of Trump’s own lapses.

Donald Trump published on Twitter a cut from Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs show, featuring a video of the Democrat stumbling over words and a follow-up discussion in the studio about her age. Political analyst Ed Rollins pointed out that the 79-year-old has a “very big job” and sounded very inarticulate, something that she has never been in the past. He concluded that the Democratic caucus leader, whom he dubbed “an old guard”, “needs to step into the background and not be out-front as much”.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

​As soon as Trump’s post was up, the comments section turned into a complete collection of the US president’s most hilarious slip ups.

Trump's Best Words (2018) pic.twitter.com/nC3bxj23sq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 19, 2018

For every stupid Trump tweet—there’s an equally stupid Trump video. pic.twitter.com/vWeegPe1gS — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) May 24, 2019

​Some recalled the “bing” epic stories.

​Others compared the commander-in-chief with Liza Minelli.

Trump slurs words like Liza Minnelli during a bender: pic.twitter.com/6T9IWGb5UP — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 24, 2019

​Some alleged that the video of Pelosi was doctored.

You can see the original here in its entirety: https://t.co/XJKlSkFfBo



Here's the transcript: https://t.co/2nk4ZxwwLO



Judge for yourself just how deceptive this editing job is. — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) May 24, 2019

This is @realDonaldTrump retweeting a doctored tape designed to make @SpeakerPelosi appear drunk. Compare it with the original. — Michael Damsky (@michaeldamsky) May 24, 2019

Even Alyssa Milano, who’s returned to the spotlight as one of Trump’s most vocal critics, showed up to trash his attack on Pelosi.

You’re such a jerk off. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019

​Just a day before Trump posted this video, Speaker Pelosi had a meeting with him during which they were supposed to discuss a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill. However, earlier that day, she convened a Democratic caucus special meeting to discuss the impeachment of the president. Following that special meeting, Pelosi accused Trump of being engaged in a "cover-up” that resulted in the president walking out on the talks.

Following the walk-out, Pelosi accused Trump of pulling a “stunt” at the meeting, saying he "stormed out" of the room, throwing "another temper tantrum again".

"Again, I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, or his administration, or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country", Pelosi told reporters a day after Trump ditched a meeting with prominent Dems following the speaker’s accusations of his “cover-up” deals.

However, the White House has vehemently denied that Trump's indignation a day earlier at the meeting with top Democrats was a pre-planned escapade.