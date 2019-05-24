SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket With 60 Satellites Lifts Off From Cape Canaveral

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first 60 satellites in SpaceX's Starlink internet constellation lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at about 10:30 p.m. local time.

According to SpaceX, the first stage entry burn was completed, while the second stage was continuing nominally to low Earth orbit.

After the second stage engine cutoff was confirmed SpaceX announced that its webcast will return in about 35 minutes.

According to SpaceX, Starlink is a next-generation satellite network capable of connecting the globe, especially reaching those who are not yet connected, with reliable and affordable broadband internet services.

Starlink will connect the globe with reliable and affordable high-speed broadband services pic.twitter.com/dWVvPwVWU4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 24, 2019

