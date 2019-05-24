US Sailor Jailed For 3 Years for Offering Navy Nuke Secrets - FBI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US Navy petty officer has been sentenced to three years in prison for trying to leak naval nuclear secrets to a journalist, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a press release.

"[Stephen] Kellogg admitted that while on active duty on August 27, 2018, he attempted to board a commercial airline from San Diego, California, to New York City with the intention of providing classified information regarding the US Navy’s nuclear-powered warships to a journalist whom he thought would release the information to the public", the release said on Thursday.

READ MORE: US Navy SEALs who Killed Osama bin Laden Used Their Sniper to Confirm Target ID

Kellogg, 26, served aboard the nuclear-powered warship USS Carl Vinson as a nuclear electrician’s mate and had access to classified information relating to the capabilities and operations of US Navy nuclear propulsion systems, the FBI said.

© Sputnik / Alexey Agaryshev FBI Director Claims Counterintelligence Probes Should Not Be Considered Spying

The Navy petty officer admitted that in May and August 2018 he photographed controlled spaces containing sensitive propulsion program information aboard the USS Vinson.

Kellogg separately admitted that in the summer of 2018, he told his roommate that he "was planning to defect" to Russia and searched the Internet for flights to Russia and the contact information for Russian shipbuilding company Sevmash.

READ MORE: US Navy Completes Ground Test of Precision-Guided Excalibur Projectile