24 May 2019
    The U.S. State Department

    US Seeks to Boost Counterterrorism Cooperation With Modi Govt - State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States looks forward to expanding its collaboration with India's government Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of critical issues, including counterterrorism, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Thursday.

    "I would also like to offer congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and his National Democratic Alliance on their decisive victory in India's national elections", Ortagus said. "The United States looks forward to working with the newly-elected government to continue to exhilarate our strategic partnership which includes cooperation on a range of critical issues such as counterterrorism and ensuring a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region".

    Ortagus pointed out that the United States applauds the high turnout at the elections in India as well as the government for its "excellent execution of this incredible event".

    Indian policemen patrol a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016.
    Militant Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Village; Locals Stage Protest
    Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Election Commission said, citing preliminary results of the vote, the NDA coalition led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surpassed the 272-mandate threshold needed to win the general elections.

    The results thus far show that BJP is set to win about 300 of parliament's 542 seats. India's main opposition National Congress party is expected to win 51 seats.

    The Indian general elections were held in seven stages from April 11 to May 19, with around 900 million eligible voters choosing 543 members of the country's legislature, Lok Sabha.

    The BJP's main rival was the Indian National Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, a member of one of the most influential political families in the country — the Nehru-Gandhi family. In 2014, the party secured only 44 seats in the parliament.

