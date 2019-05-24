Lockdown Lifted at Arizona Air Force Base After Security Incident - Statement

"Lockdown lifted", the base said via Twitter. "The 56th SFS responded in coordination with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office when a suspect being pursued by MCSO jumped the Luke AFB perimeter fence".
LOCKDOWN LIFTED
The 56th SFS responded in coordination with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office when a suspect being pursued by MCSO jumped the Luke AFB perimeter fence.
The suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. No personnel were injured.
The base added that the suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. No personnel on the base were injured as a result of the incident, according to the statement.
Earlier, the military facility sent out an alert saying that it was put on lockdown due to the security incident.
Luke Air Force Base is home to the 56th Fighter Wing and houses close to 7,000 military members, including 4,300 active duty soldiers.
