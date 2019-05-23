Trump Says That It's Fine If Deal With China Doesn't Happen - Report

China and the United States have been engaged in a trade row since Trump announced in June 2018 that the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. The two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

US president Donald Trump, speaking at the White House on Thursday, praised a plan suggested by his administration to provide the country's farmers with an aid package intended to combat the effects of a trade war with China, Reuters reported.

"The $16 billion in funds will help keep our cherished farms thriving and make clear that no country has veto on America's economic and national security," Trump said as cited by Reuters.

The US president noted that he remains hopeful that "at some point" the US would get together with China, adding that he looks forward to seeing Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 meeting in Japan, according to Reuters.

Donald Trump expressed his appreciation for bipartisan support of tariffs on Chinese imports, Reuters reported.

The president argued that it would be fine if a deal between the US and China didn't happen, but noted that, if it did — that would be great, according to Reuters.

He continued his speech by attacking House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after infrastructure talks with Democratic lawmakers collapsed the day before amid sprawling congressional probes into Trump's business and administration, according to Reuters report.

"I tell you what, I've been watching her and I have been watching her for a long period of time. She's not the same person. She's lost it," Trump said as cited by Reuters.

Trump highlighted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not understand the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal and had told US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer she wanted two weeks to get to know the agreement.

"Pelosi does not understand the bill, she doesn't understand it… so she's got to get up to snuff, learn the bill," Trump said.

Donald Trump noted that he doesn't think that the US is going to need additional troops in the Middle East to counter Iran, Reuters reported.

He said that he prepared to meet Pentagon officials to discuss it later in the day.

Trump also touched on the release of US citizen John Walker Lindh, who served 17 years of a 20-year sentence for pleading guilty to providing support to Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

He said that the United States would be closely watching John Walker Lindh after his release from prison, according to Reuters.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he had asked government lawyers whether the release could be stopped, noting that Lindh had not given up on his views, but said there was nothing that could be done to prevent Lindh's release, Reuters report says.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW