'Seek Shelter Immediately': Maryland Police Issue Tornado Warning - Statement

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Baltimore, Columbia and Glen Burnie until 4 pm local time, bringing the possibility of hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning, local media reported Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, around 3:30 pm local time, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Columbia and is expected to move east, the Baltimore Sun newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Baltimore police have issued a tornado warning for the University of Maryland, urging everyone to "seek shelter immediately".

A tornado is expected to hit campus from 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM, seek shelter immediately!

— UMBC Police Dept. (@UMBCpolice) 23 мая 2019 г.

US Meteorologists say that an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out due to strong wind speed variations and an unstable atmosphere expected to predominate this afternoon, and continue throughout the evening, the National Weather Service said, cited by the Baltimore Sun.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, PA, VA, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/88iRPgoDiD — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) 23 мая 2019 г.

Local authorities reportedly recommended that Maryland residents prepare for the potentially severe weather by having multiple ways to receive warnings and a plan for taking shelter.

In April, tornadoes and storms in southern US states reportedly killed at least eight people, including children, and left about 100,000 residential and commercial buildings without electricity.

WATCH Giant Tornado Sweep Over Romania, Reportedly Leaving 12 People Injured