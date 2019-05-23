Outrage as Pelosi Dubs Trump's Abandoning Meeting With Dems 'Stunt'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Donald Trump performed a “stunt out of his bag of tricks” as he stormed out of a meeting with Democratic congressional members, after Pelosi accused him earlier in the day of engaging in a “cover-up”.

The White House vehemently denied Thursday that President Donald Trump's indignation one day earlier at a meeting with top Democrats was a pre-planned escapade, thereby rebuffing lawmakers' accusations that the president was trying to bow out of important infrastructure discussions.

“So far what we've seen from the Democrats in Congress, Alisyn, is that they are incapable of doing anything other than investigating this president”, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told host Alisyn Camerota in an interview on CNN’s “New Day”, adding that they spend all of their time attacking the president.

“The fact that they would have a meeting an hour before they are set to arrive at the White House where Nancy Pelosi literally accuses the president of a crime and then wants to walk into his office and sit down as if nothing happened, that's just — that's lunacy”, Sanders asserted, referring to the situation as being “not even in the realm of possibility”.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that President Donald Trump pulled a “stunt” at a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday, as he "stormed out" of the room, throwing "another temper tantrum again".

"Again, I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, or his administration, or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country", Pelosi told reporters a day after Trump ditched a meeting with prominent Dems following the speaker’s accusations of his “cover-up” deals.

When asked what she meant by “intervention”, Pelosi joked about the 25th Amendment, which stipulates a process that could lead to the removal of a head of state at the hands of the vice president and Cabinet.

"Statutory intervention? That would be good. Article 25. That's a good idea. I'll take it up with my caucus, not that they haven't been thinking about it", Pelosi quipped.

However, the remarks were taken seriously on Twitter, with netizens pushing back, arguing that on the contrary, “someone needs to have an intervention with Pelosi” instead:

Someone needs to have an intervention with Pelosi!! If she thinks for one second the American people believe the President pulled a stunt yesterday, she’s showing her true STUPID colors. GET on your broom, Pelosi, and disappear. — StellarTrumpGirl (@StellarTrump) 23 мая 2019 г.

“Democrats are so delusional it may be hallucinogenic”, another argued, offering his own version of “cover-ups” on the Democratic side:

Democrats are so delusional it may be hallucinogenic.



Nancy Pelosi says that President Trump "pulled a stunt" & accused him of "cover-up".



Reality:

Democrat stunts — Smollet, Blasey-Ford, Covington Smear, Russian Collusion

Democrat cover-ups — Clinton Emails, Benghazi, Spygate — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) 23 мая 2019 г.

Pelosi pulled this stunt on Purpose to avoid infrastructure or any bipartisan talks. Why? Because she couldn’t even pass a partisan bill in House. She has no more suck. No control over far left whackos. Glad Trump threw it back at her. — HVM (@HalMeyerJr) 23 мая 2019 г.

Nancy Pelosi so nervous she can’t even speak as she denies she accused the president of engaging in a “cover-up”



Their little stunt is backfiring!



Way to go @realDonaldTrump — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) 22 мая 2019 г.

Pelosi claimed that the president was clearly nervous about a string of legal setbacks, thereby apparently alluding to court decisions this week that would require the release of allegedly previously withheld financial files.

“What really got to him was these court cases and the fact that a House Democratic caucus is not on a path to impeachment, and that’s where he wants us to be", she said. "When he saw that that was not happening that — again with the cover-up, which he understands is true — just really struck a chord".

In response, on the heels of his brief get-together with Democratic leaders, POTUS Trump held a spontaneous Rose Garden event, calling out Pelosi’s statement, as well as knocking the congressional probes into his conduct and finances.

“I don’t do cover-ups”, he said, adding that legislative cooperation would be on hold until the investigations come to an end.

The exchange of remarks between Pelosi and Trump occurred after she claimed that he had engaged in a “cover-up”, in a bid to vocally support the idea of a presidential impeachment.

The claim prompted the president to cut short an earlier scheduled White House visit with Democratic leaders, including Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, that had been planned to debate infrastructure policy, with Trump complaining that he could not work with Democrats while they were investigating him and discussing impeachment, taking a particular aim at Pelosi.