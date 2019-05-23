Register
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.

    Trump Rose Garden Speech Handwritten Notes Spotted by Paparazzi (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    The picture shows some notes Trump wrote to himself in preparation for the twelve-minute speech he gave at the White House’s Rose Garden on Wednesday.

    A sheet of paper containing US President Donald Trump's handwritten notes for his Rose Garden speech was caught on camera.

    ​The picture, taken by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, shows the notes held upside down which, when rotated, read "They want to impeach me over acts that they did" and "Dems have no accomplishments" (sic).

    "I'm going to keep working for the American people," another note read.

    ​On Wednesday, Trump appeared at the White House's Rose Garden to tell the gathered reporters he will not work with House Democrats on a massive $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill unless they end their numerous investigations against him. This was the same reasoning Trump reportedly used in a letter to Democratic leaders he sent on Tuesday.

    Earlier in the day, Trump met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Trump then ended the meeting abruptly after speaking for several minutes.

    "I've said from the beginning that you probably can't go down two tracks," Trump told the Democrats in the Oval Office. "You can go down the investigation track or you can go down the investment track… We're going to go down one track at a time."

    ​Before meeting with Trump, Pelosi called for a special meeting of the House Democratic caucus, during which she made a remark, saying Trump is engaged in a "cover-up" operation. In his speech at the Rose Garden, Trump noted that while the meeting with Pelosi and Schumer was scheduled long ago, he was taken aback by the news about the Dem meeting convened to discuss impeachment.

    Speaking to the journalists about the failed meeting, Trump said he told the Democrats he would love to work with them on infrastructure, an issue he called "an easy one."

    "I told [Schumer and Pelosi] I want to do infrastructure, I want to do it more than you do, but we can't do it under these circumstances," Trump said in his speech. "Get these phoney investigations over with."

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pose for photographers after speaking on Capitol Hill in response President Donald Trump's address, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump ‘Abruptly’ Cuts Meeting With Nancy Pelosi Over ‘Cover-Up’ Remark
    ​Trump said he allowed some 500 witnesses to testify during the Mueller probe, despite having the presidential privilege option, in order to keep his administration transparent.

    "I've done nothing wrong, so [I told my lawyers] let's be transparent," he said.

    "The crime was conducted on the other side," Trump said in his speech. "It was a takedown attempt on the President of the United States."

    After the publication of Mueller report which found no evidence of Trump's collusion with Russia during 2016 elections campaign — an allegation that Kremlin denied all along — the House Democrats initiated a series of investigations against Trump, probing possible obstruction of justice and Trump's tax returns, among other things. This time, Trump ordered his aides and counsels to skip their testimonies, which sparked a renewed wave of calls for impeachment among lawmakers.

    Tags:
    handwriting, speech, US House of Representatives, White House, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States
