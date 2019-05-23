FAA to Share Data With Foreign Govts Prior to 737 Max Return to Service - Report

Last week, Boeing said in a press release that it has completed the updated Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) software updates for its 737 MAX aircraft following the crashes of two of them killing 346 people.
Boeing said it is now providing additional information to address Federal Aviation Administration requests that include details on how pilots interact with the aircraft’s controls and displays in different flight scenarios.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)