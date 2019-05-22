Donald Trump: Democrats in Congress 'Tearing the US Apart'

US President Donlad Trump traditionally took to Twitter to accuse the top Democrats in Congress of "tearing the United States apart" by pushing for further investigations despite the fact that the Mueller probe has been concluded.

….Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 мая 2019 г.

Commenting on Pelosi's words about a cover-up, Mr Trump wrote:

….But they really want a do-over! You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously — it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 мая 2019 г.

On Tuesday, Trump sent Pelosi and Schumer a letter saying that he would not work on infrastructure legislation until Congress passed the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Trump said he had fully cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which found no collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, but did not rule on whether Trump had broken the law by attempting to stop the probe.