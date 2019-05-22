US DoJ Agrees to Give House Intel Panel Mueller Probe Documents - Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has agreed to give the House Intelligence Committee documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday.

"DOJ has accepted our offer, and will begin turning over to the Committee twelve categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials beginning this week", Schiff said via Twitter.

Our subpoena will remain in effect, and be enforced should DOJ fail to comply with the full document request. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) 22 мая 2019 г.

​The agreement averts any possible action by the committee to enforce a subpoena to obtain the documents.

The committee has subpoenaed an unredacted version of Mueller's report, as well as supporting documents in the investigation.

"Our subpoena will remain in effect, and be enforced should DOJ fail to comply with the full document request", Schiff said.

The US Justice Department in mid-April released a redacted version of the long-awaited report by Mueller summarizing the outcome of the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

According to the document, the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign team but still accused Russia of attempting to interfere in the election.

Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in US politics, saying Mueller's report provides no evidence to support allegations of Russian election meddling.