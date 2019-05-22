Register
17:19 GMT +322 May 2019
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, about the FY'20 budget

    US Intel Brushes Off Pompeo's Claim of Iran's Links to al-Qaeda – Reports

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed last month that he has no doubt that “there’s a connection” between Iran and al-Qaeda, the terrorist group behind the 9/11 attacks.

    The US intelligence community has no evidence that al-Qaeda has cooperated with the Iranian government in the recent escalation of tensions in the Gulf, the Daily Beast reported, citing three unnamed sources. The assessment was reportedly delivered by a senior US government official during a classified briefing with members of Congress on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Suggests US Talks with Iran Amid Fears of War

    The claim that Iran has ties to the terrorist group was made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing when he was asked whether the 2001 Authorisation for Use of Military Force, issued to allow American troops to fight with entities responsible for the 9/11 attacks and their associated forces included Iran.

    “There is no doubt there is a connection between the Islamic Republic of Iran and al-Qaeda. Period. Full stop. The factual question with respect to Iran’s connections to al-Qaeda is very real. They have hosted al-Qaeda. They have permitted al-Qaeda to transit their country”, Pompeo said at the time.

    TIME magazine cited a senior US official as saying that Pompeo’s allegation is an exaggeration that is not corroborated by any evidence of “any grand anti-American alliance”.

    Munitions on display show the full capabilities of the B-52 Stratofortress.
    © US Air Force; Tech. Sgt. Robert J. Horstman
    Seeking Dialogue? Iranian Official Says US Inflames War Against Iran With THIS MOVE
    US lawmakers warned Pompeo last month that Donald Trump’s administration didn’t have the congressional permission to start a war with Iran, and voiced concern that POTUS’ designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group was aimed at making a legal case for war.

    A month after that hearing, NBC News’ Jonathan Allen suggested that Trump may not need the approval of Congress to go to war with the Islamic Republic and alleged that administration officials have been drawing links between al-Qaeda and Iran to portray Tehran as a terror threat to the US.

    Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the US president can green light military action, notifying Congress 48 hours in advance, if military forces remain abroad for no more than 60 days, with a following 30-day withdrawal period. A military action lasting longer than 60 days must be sanctioned by Congress.

    The Trump administration has piled pressure on Iran since withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal, last May and reinstating all sanctions against Tehran.

    READ MORE: US Has No Imminent Plans to Use Military Force Against Iran — McConnell

    Over the past few weeks tensions have reached a climax, with Washington deploying an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Gulf to send a “clear and unmistakable message” to Iran.

    Tehran, meanwhile, announced that it would partially suspend its commitments under the nuclear deal, having set a 60-day deadline for the five remaining signatories of the deal – Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany – to ensure Iranian interests are protected or else the country would resume enriching uranium at higher levels.

