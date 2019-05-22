Register
07:51 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Avenatti leaves the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division after being released from police custody following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles.

    Michael Avenatti Says he Expects to be Indicted Within 48 hours - Report

    © AP Photo/ Michael Owen Baker
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her case against US President Donald Trump, was arrested on 25 March, being subsequently charged in separate cases with extortion and bank fraud.

    Attorney Avenatti has reportedly turned to Twitter, saying that he expects to be indicted on March charges within 48 hours, The Hill reports citing Avenatti's statement on his Twitter account, which is set to private.

    "I intend on fighting these bogus/legally baseless allegations and will plead not guilty to ALL CHARGES. I look forward to the trial where I can begin to clear my name," Avenatti wrote as cited by The Hill. "The indictment is the formal charging document that usually follows a criminal complaint, which is what was issued in connection with my arrest," he added.

    READ MORE: ‘Porn Lawyer' Michael Avenatti Arrested, Charged With Extortion, Bank Fraud

    Avenatti reportedly told The Hill that he wanted his innocence to be proved by a jury.

    "I expect to be fully exonerated because the law and the facts are fully on my side," he wrote in an emailed statement. "I want a jury to decide my fate."

    Michael Avenatti was arrested on separate charges of operating "an old-fashioned shakedown" by trying to extort athletic apparel company Nike of millions of dollars and bank fraud on 25 March.

    Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to the media outside the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 24, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Cullen
    Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence - Reports
    Separate charges were brought against Avenatti in New York and Los Angeles courts.Federal prosecutors in New York on 25 March accused the lawyer of four counts of extortion for "attempting to extract more than $20 million in payments from a publicly traded company [Nike] by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met."

    In Los Angeles, unrelated bank and wire fraud charges alleged that Avenatti "embezzled a client's money in order to pay his own expenses and debts — as well as those of his coffee business and law firm — and also defrauded a bank by using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans," according to a Department of Justice press release.

    READ MORE: Michael Avenatti Denies Saying Next Dem Nominee 'Better be White Male'

    Avenatti was taken into custody in New York and faces up to 47 years in prison if convicted on all charges in the New York case, as well as an additional 50 years if convicted of both charges in the Los Angeles case. He was subsequently released by a New York federal magistrate judge on $300,000 bond on 25 March.

    Avenatti came into the spotlight after adult film actress Stormy Daniels alleged that Trump had paid her $130,000 in exchange for her keeping quiet about a 2006 fling she'd had with him. Her March 2018 lawsuit alleged the agreement to be invalid, as Trump himself had never signed it.    

    Tags:
    court, charges, indictment, statement, Nike, Twitter, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, Michael Avenatti, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse