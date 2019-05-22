Trade War Sees 40 Percent of US Firms Relocate Operations Beyond China - Report

The American Chamber of Commerce of China and its body in Shanghai, citing a recent survey of members on the impact of tariffs, said that 40.7 percent of respondents were considering or had relocated manufacturing facilities outside China, according to Reuters.

According to Reuters, Of the almost 250 respondents to the survey, which was conducted after China and the United States both raised tariffs on each other's imports earlier this month, almost three-quarters said the impact of tariffs was hurting their operations.

To cope, around one-third of companies said they were increasingly focusing their China operations on producing for Chinese customers and not for export, while another one-third said they were delaying and canceling investment decisions, Reuters reported.

Moreover, the US companies claim they face increased obstacles such as government inspections, slower customs clearance and slower approval for licensing and other applications, according to Reuters.

Since last June, when US President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties. Last week, Washington raised tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent due to the impasse of trade talks. Beijing retaliated by announcing tariff hikes of up to 25 percent on $60 billion worth of US imports starting in June.

Several rounds of talks between China and the United States on their long-standing trade quarrel have so far yielded no results.

