Trump Vows to Respond to Mexico for Failing to Stop Illegal Migration 'Soon'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will soon have a response for Mexico's failure to stop illegal migration into the United States.

"Mexico's attitude is that people from other countries, including Mexico, should have the right to flow into the US and that US taxpayers should be responsible for the tremendous costs associated with this illegal migration", Trump said via Twitter. "Mexico is wrong and I will soon be giving a response".

Trump also said that Mexico is doing "virtually nothing" to deter flows of illegal migration to the US-Mexico border.

…Mexico’s attitude is that people from other countries, including Mexico, should have the right to flow into the U.S. & that U.S. taxpayers should be responsible for the tremendous costs associated w/this illegal migration. Mexico is wrong and I will soon be giving a response! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 мая 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Guatemalan Migrant Girl Dies in Mexican Custody at US Border — Authorities

The Trump administration has been making efforts to stop illegal migration into the United States, even threatening to close the southern border or impose tariffs on Mexican vehicles imported into the United States.

An increasing number of migrants from Central America have been arriving to the US border in recent months. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and in February declared a national emergency in order to secure funds to build the border wall.

In November of last year, President Donald Trump deployed troops to the border to prevent a caravan of about 5,600 asylum-seeking migrants from Central America from crossing the US border.