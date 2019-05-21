WATCH Trump Interrupt Speech 3 Times as His Supporters Start Feeling Bad

US President Donald Trump has been holding political rallies for many months, though his official presidential campaign is only scheduled to start in mid-June - the four-year anniversary of when he went down the escalator at Trump Tower, announcing his presidential ambitions.

Donald Trump interrupted his 45-minute speech in Pennsylvania three times after his supporters began feeling unwell under the beams of searchlights.

The US president then called on the doctors to assist; one woman has been hospitalised.

For the third time during his speech Trump calls for a doctor to attend to someone in the audience. He blames it on the bright lights. pic.twitter.com/jrTogaMepa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 21 мая 2019 г.

​According to journalists, Trump supporters had arrived for the rally seven hours before it actually started.

Donald Trump arrived in Monroeville, Pennsylvania to meet his supporters, two days after 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden held a rally in the state's largest city, Philadelphia.

The rally came a day prior to a special election, where Trump's ally Republican Fred Keller will face Democrat Marc Friedenberg.