Register
11:58 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 8, 2019, US President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 8, 2019

    Coordinated ‘I Hate Trump’ Campaign on Instagram Unmasked by Researchers

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following the debates about the alleged social media campaign against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, it turns out that her rival, Donald Trump, might have become the target of a similar attack.

    The Italian analytics firm Ghost Data has identified a suspicious operation against current US President Donald Trump on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook Inc. Researchers spotted what they referred to as a “coordinated social media operation” with a mass of identical posts featuring hashtags #ihatetrump and #ImpeachTrump on the photo hosting platform. The extreme and violent messages aimed at Trump and “easily” regarded as “hate speech” are reportedly being spread in a coordinated way through fake profiles on Instagram, which has around 1 billion users.

    The network detected by Ghost Data consisted of 350 Instagram accounts blasting Trump with strong language as well as 19 profiles, promoting them. The profiles were discovered to have been “activated and turned off” on the same day. They reportedly published “similar or identical content” while many messages emerged with a time gap of just several minutes. 

    “We have uncovered a small operation that is very likely part of something bigger. I get the feeling that someone out there is experimenting. Testing the waters. They know what they are doing”, the firm’s head of research Andrea Stroppa suggested.

    According to the analysts, the operation “swelled dramatically” over the last two months with the top accounts showing exponential growth. So far the alleged campaign posts have had 35.2 million interactions.

    Ghost Data’s head analyst notably indicated that the alleged campaign might have used "some of the same methods" that were levelled against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Over the course of their investigation, the researchers had to differentiate between “clickbait strategies and sincere political outrage”, analysing thousands of accounts. While there is said to be about 52,000 Instagram profiles with anti-Trump rhetoric, many of them are purported to be genuine. 

    Instagram has stated that some of the questionable accounts have been already removed for violating the social network’s rules. 

    “We are investigating the accounts in question and have already removed those that we’ve found to violate our policies. Accounts used to manipulate or mislead the public are not allowed on Instagram and we will take action if we find additional violations”, the tech giant’s spokesperson stated.

    Donald Trump has not yet commented on the study’s results.

    READ MORE: Trump Administration Hits Facebook With Discrimination Complaint — HUD

    However, last month, a group of Republican Senators already accused Google, Facebook and Twitter of having an anti-conservative bias and suppressing free speech. The lawmakers charged them with abusing a de-facto monopoly to exert censorship and suggested anti-trust actions against the tech titans.

    Controversies like alleged Russian meddling in the US elections and spreading fake news, as well as messages that promote violence, have put the social network giant on the hot seat, forcing it to re-evaluate its ad policy. Facebook, for example, introduced the same geographical limitations that are in place in Europe for the US midterm elections.

    Related:

    Can’t Please ‘Em All: Trump Bolsters Conservative Pundits After Facebook Ban
    Trump Reacts on Facebook Ban: 'We Have What’s Known as Freedom of Speech!'
    Trump Administration Sues Facebook Over 'Discriminatory Housing Ads'
    Trump Slams Tech Giants Google, Facebook for ‘Treading on Troubled Territory’
    Trump Administration Hits Facebook With Discrimination Complaint - HUD
    Tags:
    bias, hate speech, social media, campaign, investigation, Republicans, Instagram, Facebook, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse