‘He Deserted You’: Trump Blasts Biden at Pennsylvania Rally

During a heated rally in Biden’s home state, Trump made Democratic candidate Joe Biden the center of his speech, also joking about serving as president for five terms in order to drive Democrats “crazy.”

US President Donald Trump slammed former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden during a rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

"And don't forget: Biden deserted you," Trump said, as the rally wrapped up. "He's not from Pennsylvania. I guess he was born here, but he left you folks. He left you for another state. Remember that, please. I meant to say that."

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942. His family moved to Delaware when he was 10. Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and later, as he pursued a political career, became the Democratic Senator from Delaware in 1973, holding that office for 36 years.

​​"He left you for another state, and he didn't take care of you, because he didn't take care of your jobs. He let other countries come in and rip off America. That doesn't happen anymore."

Trump made creating jobs for American workers one of the pillars of his 2016 campaign, and today data points to the US as enjoying a historically-low unemployment rate. The US economy saw an estimated 263,000 jobs created in April, Trump claimed, according to Fox News, "far exceeding any expectations."

Pennsylvania and Michigan are two borderline states in which voter support for the incumbent US president has begun to crumble, with Pennsylvania alone potentially enough to change the next Oval Office dweller, according to a CNN report. Trump has emphasized these two states for the upcoming 2020 race. His Montoursville rally occured just two days after Biden conducted a visit to Pennsylvania.

​"When you have the best employment numbers in history, when you have the best unemployment numbers in history […] I don't know, how the hell do you lose this election, right?" Trump said. The current unemployment rate of 3.6 percent is the lowest since 1969, when it stood at 3.5 percent, according to AP.

Trump also criticized Biden for the latter's relaxed trade policy, saying foreign leaders would be overjoyed with what he has in his pocket.

"That's what they want," Trump said. "They like him."

​"What they've [China] done to us is indescribable economically," Trump said. "I don't blame China, I don't blame President Xi, I don't blame them. Our leaders allowed it to happen. Well, it's not happening anymore. I ran and we have saved America."

Biden, now 76, the US vice president during the Obama administration, recently announced his intention to run for the US presidency, becoming one of 24 Democratic candidates who have enlisted to challenge Trump.

There is only one other Republican candidate, Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, in the running besides Trump, according to Ballotpedia.org,

During the rally, Trump joked about serving numerous consecutive terms just to "drive [the Democrats] crazy."

"We ran one time and we're '1-and-0' — but it was for the big one. Now we're going to have a second time. And we're going to have another one. And then we'll drive them crazy," Trump said. "Maybe if we really like it a lot — and if things keep going like they're going — we'll go and we'll do what we have to do: we'll do a three and a four and a five."