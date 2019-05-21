DHS Warns Chinese-Made Drones Could Steal Data of US Customers - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in an alert on Monday warned that Chinese-made drones may be stealing data from American companies and government agencies on behalf of Beijing.

"The United States government has strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data… those concerns apply with equal force to certain Chinese-made (unmanned aircraft systems)-connected devices capable of collecting and transferring potentially revealing data about their operations", the alert said, cited by CNN.

The report said 80 percent of all drones used in the United States and Canada are made by the company DJI, which is based in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Last week, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order that bans US firms from using telecommunications made by Chinese-company Huawei due to national security concerns.

Huawei has recently faced allegations that the company is linked to the Chinese government and has spied on its behalf. According to Chinese officials, Washington is making up all possible pretexts to damage the Chinese economy.

The news comes amid the trade war between China and the United States that started last June, when Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties. On 10 May, Washington raised tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent due to the impasse of trade talks. Beijing retaliated by announcing tariff hikes of up to 25 percent on $60 billion worth of US imports starting in June.

