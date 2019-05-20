Register
01:22 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gavel in the court room

    US Court Sides With Congress, Not Trump, in Financial Records Battle

    © Sputnik / Andrey Starostin
    US
    Get short URL
    2143

    A US federal judge has sided with Congress in its battle to obtain US President Donald Trump's financial records.

    US District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled on Monday against Trump's lawsuit to stop a subpoena for his tax records by House Democrats.

    President Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City
    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    Trump Sues to Block Democrats' Subpoena for Business and Financial Info

    "The court is well aware that this case involves records concerning the private and business affairs of the President of the United States. But on the question of whether to grant a stay pending appeal, the President is subject to the same legal standard as any other litigant that does not prevail," Judge Mehta wrote in his memorandum opinion, noting that Trump did not raise a "serious legal question going to the merits."

    Mehta said it wasn't for the court to decide whether the committee's actions "are truly motivated by political considerations."

    ​The court further noted that "the balance of equities and the public interest weigh heavily in favor of denying relief. The risk of irreparable harm does not outweigh these other factors. The court, therefore, will not stay the return date of the subpoena beyond the seven days agreed upon by the parties."

    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    'Lacks a Legitimate Legislative Purpose': Mnuchin Won't Release Trump Tax Returns to Congress

    On May 10, US House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal sent subpoenas to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service (IRS)Commissioner Charles Rettig for six years of Trump's tax returns, covering the years from 2013-2018, Sputnik reported. The legal move followed Mnuchin's refusal to voluntarily surrender the documents, which he justified by saying it was politically motivated and not of any legislative value.

    In order to avoid a conflict of interest between his presidency and his business holdings, Trump was expected to follow the examples of past presidents and either divest from his investments or place them into a blind trust before occupying the White House; Trump did neither, instead placing his adult children in charge of his businesses, Sputnik noted. Now, he is accused of having violated the emoluments clause of the US Constitution, which bans the profiting off of public office.

    Trump is the first US president since Richard Nixon to refuse to release his tax returns.

    Related:

    Trump Tax Returns Reveal Over $1Bln in Losses - Report
    'Lacks Legitimate Legislative Purpose': Mnuchin Won't Release Trump Tax Returns
    Pompeo Roasts Hillary Clinton Over 'China, Get Trump's Tax Returns' Remark
    IRS Head Owns Trump-Branded Assets, Refuses US House Demand for Prez Tax Returns
    Tags:
    ruling, lawsuit, subpoena, tax returns, House Ways and Means Committee, US District Court, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse