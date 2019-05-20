Register
22:20 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Teenager Cyprian Luke is seen in cellphone footage being pinned to the ground by three officers with New Jersey's Dover Police Department and later punched several times in the face by an officer during the arrest.

    WATCH: New Jersey Police Pin Down Teenager, Repeatedly Punch Him in the Face

    © Screenshot/Lucy Yang
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Officers with New Jersey's Dover Police Department came under fire over the weekend after cellphone video surfaced showing a teenager being pinned to the ground and repeatedly punched in the face by an officer.

    The Saturday altercation unfolded at roughly 2 a.m. local time as 19-year-old Cyprian Luke was walking past a Krauszer's convenience store near the Dover police station. Officers reportedly approached Luke because they had an arrest warrant for him on a domestic violence charge.

    Video footage of the confrontation was captured by Marcus Robinson, one of Luke's friends. The pair were reportedly in the area because they were planning on getting tattoos at a local area shop.

    The recording begins after police have already confronted and pinned Luke to the ground. At least three officers can be seen attempting to apprehend the teenager, one of whom appears to be placing a knee on Luke's abdomen as another officer chokes and punches him.

    ​"Put your hands behind your back," one of the unidentified officers yells at Luke, as he tries to protect his face from the officer's repeated blows. At this point in the footage, Luke's face is already red and bloodied, and the officer only continues to punch the teen in the head. At least three blows are captured on camera.

    Corn snake
    CC0
    UK Cops Find 'Sex With Snake' Porn on Family Man's Phone – Report

    When an officer demands that Luke "roll over," a voice behind the camera can be heard yelling out, "how is he supposed to roll over when you're on top of him?" An officer subsequently responds by ordering the individual to move away from the scene before he ends up in handcuffs.

    Robinson's recording later shows Luke being flipped onto his stomach and placed in cuffs. The video cuts off as he is being dragged away from the scene by the three law enforcement officials. He was reportedly taken to an ambulance, according to local news station ABC 7.

    "They didn't tell him they had a warrant for his arrest," Christopher Luke, the arrestee's younger brother, told the station. "They just tackled him to the ground. They pepper sprayed him. He wasn't resisting at all. He was trying to cover his face, because they kept punching him."

    ​Luke was ultimately charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and violating court orders on two different occasions, according to the Morristown Daily Record. Robinson told the outlet that he "thought [Luke] was going to die."

    The following day, roughly 50 individuals, including several of Luke's relatives, protested outside of the Dover police station, chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police."

    Video of Wethersfield police shooting released
    © YouTube/Connecticut Public Radio
    Dashcam Footage of Fatal US Police Shooting Over Traffic Stop Released (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    Rachelle Cruz, Luke's aunt, told the Daily Record that her nephew is a "great kid" and that while he gets into trouble like any other teen, he's "not a violent person."

    "He lives in the Hollow, which is the toughest area to live in Morristown, and you kind of have to be a little tougher," she explained. "He doesn't like it, but he has to do what he's got to do to survive sometimes. But he's a great kid."

    "The people here are doing it out of love for him," she said of the demonstration.

    An investigation into the violent arrest has been launched by the the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Luke is still in police custody, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. It's unclear if the officers involved in the arrest have been placed on leave pending the probe.

    Related:

    New Jersey Giants: Bears Wrestle Metres Away from Shocked Homeowner
    New Jersey Teens Accused of Jamming School WiFi to Escape Tests
    WATCH: Patrons Panic as Man Releases Rat in New Jersey Restaurant
    WATCH: New Jersey Man Charged With Fraud After Video Shows Fake Ice Slip
    Insane Fires Destroy Cars at Newark Airport, Hit Factory in New Jersey (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    investigation, arrest, Dover Police Department, New Jersey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse