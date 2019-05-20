SC Millionaire Pleads Guilty After Inducting 15-Year-Old Into Mile-High Club

On Tuesday, the 53-year old South Carolina native and New Jersey resident will be sentenced in a federal court after confessing to having sex with a high school-aged girl in the autopiloted jet, The State reported on Sunday.

Stephen Bradley Mell, the president of a brokerage firm, faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to being involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year old girl, according to the local media.

Mell flew from New Jersey to Massachusetts "to have sex with the girl several times and took nude photos of the girl," local media reported, citing a federal indictment.

Mell is a multi-millionaire and a licensed pilot; he was introduced to the then-15-year-old girl by her mother; she wanted her daughter to get flying lessons, according to the Bridgewater Courier News.