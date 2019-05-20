Register
08:43 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Raytheon, known for its guided missiles among other things, was up at least 4.20%.

    US Sails Another Destroyer to South China Sea as Trade War Reaches Peak

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Naval Surface Warriors / 100929-N-4281P-100
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The disputed South China Sea is just one of a number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which also include a raging trade war, with Washington imposing new tariffs and Beijing responding with tit-for-tat measures last week, as well as the US blacklisting Huawei tech giant.

    The US military said in a statement that the US guided-missile destroyer Preble had sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, claimed by China in the South China Sea.

    "Preble sailed within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Reef in order to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways, as governed by international law," Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet, told Reuters.

    The US military operation was the second of this kind within the span of a month and the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing's efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, where Chinese, Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies operate.

    The US has also voiced concern over China's construction of industrial outposts and military facilities on artificial islands in the South China Sea, with Beijing saying that it has the sovereign right to send troops to any part of its territory, and defending its construction as vital for self-defence.

    READ MORE: India Joins First-Ever Joint Naval Drill in Contested South China Sea

    USS Nimitz, USS Chosin, USS Sampson, and USS Pinkney in South China Sea (File)
    CC0
    US Admiral Urges Australia, Indonesia to Counter Beijing in South China Sea
    China has repeatedly accused the US of carrying out provocations in the South China Sea, warning the country against sending vessels and warplanes close to the islands and reefs claimed by Beijing, urging its economic rival to “stop actions that undermine China's sovereignty and security interests”.

    China claims almost all of the strategic South China Sea and frequently rails against the United States and its allies over naval operations conducted near Chinese-claimed islands. Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan all have competing claims in the region as well.

    The Type 052D destroyer Hefei of the Chinese Navy arrives in Baltiysk for the 2017 Naval Cooperation Russia-China drills. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    China Launches Two New Missile Destroyers Amid US Show of Force in S China Sea

    The latest US move is anticipated to infuriate Beijing against the backdrop of spiralling tension between the world's two largest economies.

    The disputed South China Sea is just one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which also include a trade tug-of-war.

    In response to new US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump amid trade talks, China has adopted a more tough stance in its trade war and slapped the United States with tit-for-tat measures, stating the resumption of talks between the two economies would be pointless unless Washington revised its course.

    READ MORE: China's Huawei Refuses to Yield to US Demands Amid Blacklisting

    In addition to this, last week the United States announced telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd would be placed on a blacklist that could make it extremely difficult for the company to do business with the US in a move slammed by Beijing.

    Nevertheless, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang, when asked about state media reports suggesting there would be no more trade negotiations, responded that China always sought to resolve disputes with the United States via dialogue.

    Related:

    US Admiral Urges Australia, Indonesia to Counter Beijing in South China Sea
    India Joins First-Ever Joint Naval Drill in Contested South China Sea
    Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Enters South China Sea
    Manila Blasts Beijing for Violating Sovereignty in South China Sea Waters
    Tags:
    maritime dispute, trade row, US, disputed islands, freedom of navigation, disputed waters, China, artificial island, Huawei, US-China trade war, South China Sea, China, Japan, United States, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse