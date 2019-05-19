Register
06:49 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An activist in opposition of the U.S. involvement in Venezuela occupying the Venezuelan Embassy, sits in a window sill in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2019.

    Protesters March on White House to Decry US Seizure of Venezuelan Embassy

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Up to 200 people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest the US government’s seizure of the Venezuelan embassy and the arrest of four activists who resided in the diplomatic facility as guests of the Venezuelan government.

    The protesters initially gathered in front of the Venezuelan embassy and then marched on the White House, where several speakers reiterated the US government’s actions to breach the embassy of a sovereign nation are in violation of international law and represent a dangerous precedent that puts at risk all diplomatic facilities worldwide, including those of the United States.

    "We are here today in front the White House, where we marched from the Venezuelan embassy, to let [US President] Donald Trump … and [self-proclaimed interim President] Juan Guaido know that we are not giving up this fight," Adrienne Pine, one of the four arrested activists who were freed of Friday, said. "We may not be able to be in the embassy as we have a stay away order for 100 feet. But we will continue fighting with all our solidarity, strength and love to ensure that the United States does not carry yet another coup in Latin America."

    An activist in opposition of the U.S. involvement in Venezuela occupying the Venezuelan Embassy, sits in a window sill in Washington
    © REUTERS/ SHANNON STAPLETON
    Anti-Сoup Activists Charged With ‘Interfering’ In US Raid on Venezuelan Embassy, Claim Arrest Unlawful
    Some 20 Metropolitan Police officers in uniform and several in plain clothes were present at the Venezuelan embassy, which remains to be sealed off with double metal barricades. The police blocked off traffic for the marchers to proceed to the White House.

    The march was peaceful at all times with a minor exception of an attempt by Venezuelan opposition supporters’ to disrupt some of the marchers who were providing flyers to the public at Washington Circle.

    ​Kevin Zeese, another arrested activist who was freed on Friday said that while the internal protection of the embassy has ended, the campaign to stop the US coup in Venezuela and stop US imperialism more broadly has only just begun.

    "You will see tremendous escalation in this movement and growth of this movement," Zeese said. "By the fall, this will be an issue that no one can avoid, no one can be on the wrong side of. Anyone running for office will have to say no to the US coup and no to US imperialism."

    READ MORE: Members of Venezuelan Military Say Waiting for US With Weapons in Their Hands

    On Thursday, US Secret Service and State Department security arrested Margaret Flowers, Kevin Zeese, Adrienne Pine and David Paul after forcing their way into the Venezuelan embassy. The activists had been residing there for nearly a month as guests of the Venezuelan government to protect the facility from being taken over by the US government and opposition leader Juan Guaido’s representatives.

    The US government had previously ordered all Venezuelan diplomatic personnel to leave by April 24.

    On Friday, a US judge ordered the release of the four activists on the condition that they do not approach within 100 feet Venezuela’s diplomatic facilities, report to the court weekly and do not travel abroad without permission.

    Related:

    ‘It’s Not Over’: DC Venezuelan Embassy Protectors Double Down After Police Raid
    US Judge Orders Release of Four Activists Arrested at Venezuela's DC Embassy
    Situation Around Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC After Police Raid
    Tags:
    march, White House, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse