Protesters March on White House to Decry US Seizure of Venezuelan Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Up to 200 people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest the US government’s seizure of the Venezuelan embassy and the arrest of four activists who resided in the diplomatic facility as guests of the Venezuelan government.

The protesters initially gathered in front of the Venezuelan embassy and then marched on the White House, where several speakers reiterated the US government’s actions to breach the embassy of a sovereign nation are in violation of international law and represent a dangerous precedent that puts at risk all diplomatic facilities worldwide, including those of the United States.

"We are here today in front the White House, where we marched from the Venezuelan embassy, to let [US President] Donald Trump … and [self-proclaimed interim President] Juan Guaido know that we are not giving up this fight," Adrienne Pine, one of the four arrested activists who were freed of Friday, said. "We may not be able to be in the embassy as we have a stay away order for 100 feet. But we will continue fighting with all our solidarity, strength and love to ensure that the United States does not carry yet another coup in Latin America."

Some 20 Metropolitan Police officers in uniform and several in plain clothes were present at the Venezuelan embassy, which remains to be sealed off with double metal barricades. The police blocked off traffic for the marchers to proceed to the White House.

The march was peaceful at all times with a minor exception of an attempt by Venezuelan opposition supporters’ to disrupt some of the marchers who were providing flyers to the public at Washington Circle.

Just one day out of jail, @KBZeese is out protesting in front of the White House. "We are going to defeat this coup!" pic.twitter.com/Ky1hw4Nz3J — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) May 18, 2019

The march just arrived at the White House pic.twitter.com/ku3559ZAfH — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) May 18, 2019

​Kevin Zeese, another arrested activist who was freed on Friday said that while the internal protection of the embassy has ended, the campaign to stop the US coup in Venezuela and stop US imperialism more broadly has only just begun.

"You will see tremendous escalation in this movement and growth of this movement," Zeese said. "By the fall, this will be an issue that no one can avoid, no one can be on the wrong side of. Anyone running for office will have to say no to the US coup and no to US imperialism."

On Thursday, US Secret Service and State Department security arrested Margaret Flowers, Kevin Zeese, Adrienne Pine and David Paul after forcing their way into the Venezuelan embassy. The activists had been residing there for nearly a month as guests of the Venezuelan government to protect the facility from being taken over by the US government and opposition leader Juan Guaido’s representatives.

The US government had previously ordered all Venezuelan diplomatic personnel to leave by April 24.

On Friday, a US judge ordered the release of the four activists on the condition that they do not approach within 100 feet Venezuela’s diplomatic facilities, report to the court weekly and do not travel abroad without permission.