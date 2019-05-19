Register
03:48 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, file photograph, a long row of unsold 2019 Tacoma pickup trucks sits at a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo. On Wednesday, March 13, the Commerce Department releases its January report on durable goods

    Toyota Rebukes Trump for Declaring Auto Imports Pose National Security Threat

    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    US
    Get short URL
    251

    Toyota Motor Corp. issued a statement answering US President Trump’s proclamation that some auto sector imports were a threat to national security, signalling Japanese investments are “not welcomed” in the US.

    Japan’s largest automaker noted that it directly and indirectly employs more than 475,000 people in the US and has invested more than $60 billion, including 10 manufacturing plants.

    "Today’s proclamation sends a message to Toyota that our investments are not welcomed, and the contributions from each of our employees across America are not valued," the company said.

    READ MORE: Trump Administration Announces 6-Month Delay on Auto Imports Tariffs

    "Most every American has a Toyota story and we are very proud of the fact that over 36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles are still on US roads today. Our operations and employees contribute significantly to the American way of life, the US economy and are not a national security threat," Toyota added in the statement.

    Trump on Friday issued a proclamation directing the US trade representative to negotiate agreements to "address the national security threat, which is causing harm to the American automobile industry."

    "United States defence and military superiority depend on the competitiveness of our automobile industry and the research and development that industry generates," the White House said in a statement.

    Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018
    © REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer
    German Car Makers May Lose ‘Billions of Dollars’ if Trump Slaps EU With Auto Tariffs
    Trump had recently decided not to impose auto tariffs for 180 days amid ongoing negotiations with Japan and the European Union. Toyota said in a statement that the company remains “hopeful” that negotiations will be resolved quickly and “yield what is best for the American consumer, workers and the auto industry.”

    The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing 12 of the largest domestic and foreign carmakers, in a statement released this week warned that imposing tariffs on auto imports could put as many as 700,000 American jobs at stake and “roll back the benefits from the Trump tax cut and have widespread impact across manufacturers, suppliers, and dealers in all 50 states.”

    Related:

    Trump Administration Announces 6-Month Delay on Auto Imports Tariffs
    Trump Administration Plans to Delay Auto Tariffs by Up to Six Months - Reports
    German Car Makers May Lose 'Billions' if Trump Slaps EU With Auto Tariffs
    Japan Pushes for US Trade Deal, Urges Against Auto Tariffs
    Trump: US Remains Determined to Impose EU Auto Tariffs if Unable to Reach Deal
    Tags:
    auto tariff, car tariffs, cars, tariffs, Toyota Motors, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok