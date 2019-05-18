Register
18 May 2019
    President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington

    Senators Blast Trump for Leading US ‘to Another War’ in the Mideast – Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    This comes amid mounting US-Iranian tensions which exacerbated on 8 May, when Tehran announced that it would suspend some of its obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The move was followed by new anti-Iranian sanctions and the deployment of a US aircraft strike group to the Gulf to address what Washington sees as a threat from Tehran.

    In a letter to Donald Trump seen by Foreign Policy magazine, a group of Democratic lawmakers along with independent Senator Bernie Sanders, berated the US president for leading Washington along a “path to another war in the Middle East”.

    The document, which was also signed by Senators Chris Van Hollen, Ed Markey, and Jeff Merkley, described the Trump administration’s Iran strategy as “increasingly inconsistent and counterproductive”.

    READ MORE: US Military Shares VIDEO of B-2 'Bunker Buster' Bomber Test Amid Iran Crisis

    The letter voiced alarm that the strategy’s assessments of threats allegedly emanating from Iran “fit into a larger pattern of inflating threats and bending intelligence to justify dangerous, predetermined policies.”

    The lawmakers asked Trump to respond to their message by 15 June, urging him to clarify his Iran policy, including on issues pertaining to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    The letter comes after the US president told acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Thursday that he does not want the US to go to war with Iran. Separately, Trump tweeted this week that he is confident that the Islamic Republic will soon come to the negotiating table to discuss its nuclear programme.

    READ MORE: Trump Hopes to Make Iran Submit Without Fighting, But Bolton Wants War – CIA Vet

    Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi played down the importance of Washington allegedly sharing a phone number for Tehran to get in touch with President Trump.

    “In order to exit the difficult situation that Trump has created for himself and the US, there is no need for mediation and phone number. Washington has to revise its policy and behaviour”, Araghchi told the Iranian YLC news outlet.

    The developments come amid increasing tensions between Iran and the US which escalated on 8 May, when Tehran announced that it would backtrack on some of its "voluntary" commitments under the JCPOA.

    READ MORE: Recent US Concern Over Iran Caused by Pics of Missiles in Persian Gulf – Reports

    A handout picture made available by the Iranian presidential office shows, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (2nd L) listening to head of Iran's nuclear technology organisation Ali Akbar Salehi (R) during the nuclear technology day in Tehran on April 9, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / HO / Iranian Presidency
    US to Blame for Iran's Accumulation of Excess Enriched Uranium, Heavy Water - Moscow
    This was followed by Washington announcing a new round of anti-Iranian sanctions aimed at the Islamic Republic’s iron, steel, aluminium, and copper sectors.

    Shortly after, the US reinforced its military presence in the Persian Gulf with the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to send “a clear and unmistakable message” to Tehran.

    Additionally, Washington deployed Patriot missile defence systems and an Arlington amphibious warship to the region, with Iran expressing its readiness to retaliate in case of a possible military conflict.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
