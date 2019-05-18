At Least 7 Injured in Shooting Near Uni Campus in US State of Indiana - Police

The shooting took place at a house party near Ball State University early on Saturday, local media reported citing authorities.

At least seven people were injured in the incident, with three of them suffered life-threatening wounds, a local police official said.

He added that students of the Ball State University and local youth were among the partygoers.

Still several evidence markers in front of #Muncie home where shooting happened early this morning near Ball State. Seven people shot, including 3 with life threatening injuries. One may have been hit by a car. Police are questioning potential suspect. @WTHRcom #WTHRSunrise pic.twitter.com/xPguWwJcvG — Anna Carrera (@AnnaWTHR) 18 мая 2019 г.

​According to the university's Twitter account, the shooting incident is being investigated.

Information only:MPD with BSU PD assistance are currently investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Euclid Ave. Stay clear of the area until further notice. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) 18 мая 2019 г.

​It later said that students can resume their normal activities as there is no ongoing threat to the campus.