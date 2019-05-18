Jennifer Lopez SIZZLES On Dance Pole In New Music Vid For ‘Medicine’ Remix

The Hustlers actress, cast as a stripper in an upcoming movie, really got into character in her latest music video for “Medicine”, a remix with DJ Steve Aoki.
The multi-hyphenate entertainer danced around a pole while wearing high heels in just a top and thong.
J.Lo wears a black tank top with “Karma” written on it as she performs in the music video for her catchy song.
As the video progresses, the sexy booty icon changes into a different sweatshirt which reads “Fate,” then one with “The only one” written on it.
The famously curvy entertainer also rocks a tulle gown, as images quickly flash as she dances.
Now, J.Lo is gearing up for her 2019 tour “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration”, her first in over six years, which kicks off in New York City this summer.
Despite being 49 Lopez still has great global appeal and boasts a remarkable career spanning across music, film, television, fashion and more.
