WATCH Tornado Caught on Camera in Nebraska

Golf-ball sized hail was reported falling in Dacono, Colorado, north of Denver, as weather throughout the region worsens. The biggest threat is expected in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. US According to National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Wesely, the tornadoes were formed by a group of two to three tight-knit storms.
However, no injuries or severe damage have been reported so far.
TORNADO INTERCEPT in Dominator 3 with drones in the air!! Tornado intensified to the north then roped out @SeanSchofer @breakingweather @accuweather @skyforcex pic.twitter.com/TyUOtkTNRN— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) May 18, 2019
Tornado North of McCook Nebraska earlier today! @TheWeatherCH pic.twitter.com/lCsabbJjA0— Lindsey Willis (@Musicluver86) May 18, 2019
