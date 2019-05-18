Register
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    Rep Nunes: Mueller Knew There Was No Evidence of Collusion Since Start of Probe

    While Attorney General William Barr said he “couldn’t say” whether special counsel Robert Mueller knew there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Rep. Devin Nunes believes Mueller knew it from the start.

    In an interview with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee addressed Barr’s interview on the network earlier that day, in which he said that he still wants to find out whether “government officials abused their power and put their thumb on the scale” during the federal investigation into Russian election interference.

    “Bob Mueller knew the day that he walked in the door there was no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russians. I'm able to answer that because we looked at all the work. We looked at all the intelligence. We've known for — our report came out a year ago. There's zero evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russians — period," Nunes said.

    When anchor Sandra Smith noted that Barr has not publicly said that Mueller reached a conclusion on collusion, Nunes replied, “That's my point. I just wanted to make sure that I answered it for the American people and that's why the attorney general is doing a good job here as he's not jumping to any conclusions.”

    The US Justice Department released the redacted version of the report in mid-April summarizing the outcome of Mueller’s investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election. According to the document, the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign team.

    Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

