Register
06:49 GMT +318 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Customs and Border Patrol agent keeps watch at a checkpoint station.

    US Border Patrol Confirms Working With Mexico to Investigate Journalists

    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Executive Director of Field Operations Randy Howe in a letter to an advocacy group lawyer confirmed that the agency gathered information from Mexican authorities on American journalists suspected of aiding illegal migrants.

    Earlier this year, media reported that CBP created a list of 59 mostly American reporters, activists and attorneys to investigate into.

    "A number of journalists and photographers were identified by Mexican Federal Police as possibly assisting migrants in crossing the border illegally and/or as having some level of participation in the violent incursion events… CBP followed through with appropriate investigatory queries," Howe told Center for Democracy and Technology attorney Mana Azarmi in a letter made public by the Intercept on Friday.

    Central American migrants turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol as they seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas, Texas, U.S., April 6, 2019
    © REUTERS / Loren Elliott
    ICE Officials Warn of ‘Unprecedented Level of Child Endangerment’ at US Border
    In the letter, dated May 9, Howe said CBP used various sources of information to assess intentions of the caravan upon their arrival in Tijuana, Mexico in November of 2018. These sources helped identify people involved in illegally aiding migrants or who had witnessed violent actions taken against US law enforcement at the border, the official said.

    The effort to gather such information, he added, followed standard law enforcement practice. Howe also stressed that CBP did not unlawfully target journalists for their political views.

    "CBP does not target journalists for inspection based on their occupation or their reporting… CBP has policies in place that prohibit discrimination against arriving travelers and has specific provisions regarding encounters with journalists," Howe said.

    READ MORE: Paint It Black: Trump Wants Dark, Brutal Border Wall With Spikes − Reports

    Crisis on the US southern border escalated last fall when a caravan which included thousands of people from Central American countries reached the US. Recent data from Customs and Border Protection showed that the CBP apprehended or turned away more than 109,000 migrants attempting to cross the border in April, marking the second month in a row the number has topped 100,000.

    In late January, after month-long partial shutdown of government agencies due to Differences with Democratic lawmakers, Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border in a move that enabled him to divert military funds toward border security.

    Related:

    US Spy Plane Spotted Snooping Near Russian Maritime Border in Black Sea - Report
    Pope Francis Donates $500,000 in Aid to Migrant Caravans at US Border - Reports
    US Apprehends Record 100,000 Migrants on Mexico Border in April - CBP Data
    US Drone Conducts Reconnaissance Near Russia's Western Border – Reports
    Tags:
    illegal migration, US Customs and Border Patrol, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    This Week in Pictures: 11 May - 17 May
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse