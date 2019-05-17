US Reaches Deal With Canada, Mexico to Lift Aluminium, Steel Tariffs - Reports

Earlier in the day, Trump has his administration 180 days to reach new deals with the European Union and Japan, thus, delaying his plan to implement 25 per cent tariffs on car and auto part imports.

The Washington Post reported that Trump has agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada and Mexico in 48 hours in exchange for both countries preventing Chinese steel from entering the US through their territory.

According to Trudeau's spokesperson, Cameron Ahmad, the two politicians discussed over the telephone the issue of US tariffs on steel and aluminium products.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just spoke with President Donald Trump about section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium and Canada's retaliatory tariffs", Ahmad said via Twitter.

Since his election in 2016, US President Donald Trump has been calling on the signatories to renegotiate NAFTA for a more advantageous agreement.

In late March, Washington imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium imports. In respect to the European Union, Mexico and Canada, this decision was scheduled to come into effect on 1 June.

In 2018 the US imported $191.7 billion in passenger vehicles and light trucks, with more than $90 billion of these imports coming from Canada and Mexico, according to Bloomberg.