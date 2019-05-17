Hollywood to the Rescue: Woody Harrelson PHOTO Helps NYPD Catch Look-Alike Thief

The NYPD used a photo of Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson to catch a thief who stole beer from a store, according to a report.
READ MORE: NYPD Arrests Man Trying to Enter St. Patrick's Church With Gallons of Gasoline
According to researchers, police officers from the NYPD have used photographs of innocent and unrelated people several times to catch criminals. They also often edit images from surveillance cameras so the facial recognition tech can recognise a person in them from the database.
For example, a photo of a player in the New York Knicks basketball club was uploaded to the system in order to catch a suspect in a Brooklyn robbery.
As noted by the authors of the report, facial recognition only finds the right person in one out of 20 cases. In just the past five years, this technology has been used in investigations about three thousand times. Researchers believe that due to the negligence of the police, many innocent citizens are at risk of arrest or false accusations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)