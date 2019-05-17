Boeing Says Software Updates Completed on 737 MAX Jets After 2 Deadly Crashes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing said in a press release that it has completed the updated Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) software updates for its 737 MAX aircraft following the crashes of two of them killing 346 people.

"Boeing has completed development of the updated software for the 737 MAX, along with associated simulator testing and the company’s engineering test flight," the release said on Thursday. "Boeing has flown the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software for more than 360 hours on 207 flights."

Boeing said it is now providing additional information to address Federal Aviation Administration requests that include details on how pilots interact with the aircraft’s controls and displays in different flight scenarios.

"Once the requests are addressed, Boeing will work with the Federal Aviation Administration to schedule its certification test flight and submit final certification documentation," the release said.

The Federal Aviation Administration failed to recognize the critical safety risks of Boeing’s 737 MAX flight-control system implicated as the culprit in the two deadly crashes in Indonesia last October and in Ethiopia in March, the media reported on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Boeing Refused to Fix 737 Max Issues After Lion Air Crash – Reports

Pilots from American Airlines called on Boeing to fix the problems with the 737 MAX jets weeks after the crash in Indonesia. During a closed-door meeting, the pilots even asked Boeing to push the authorities to ground all 737 MAX aircraft, according to media reports on Wednesday.