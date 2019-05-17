Register
03:09 GMT +317 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Secret Service agents prepare to enter the Venezuelan Embassy to evict and arrest the final four supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Washington

    Activists to Protest US Seizure of Venezuela Embassy in Washington on Saturday

    © REUTERS/ CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 71

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Activists will stage a protest in front of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington on Saturday to denounce the US government’s decision to forcibly enter the diplomatic facility in violation of international law and arrest four activists residing there, organizer Ariel Gold said on Thursday.

    "We will gather on Saturday to say no way to US war in Venezuela, to say no way to the US coup in that country and say no way to violating the Vienna Convention and international law," said Gold, a national co-director for Code Pink and activist with the Embassy Protection Collective. "So we are having an all-out for Venezuela, an all out for hands off Venezuela Saturday at noon right here at the embassy, and we encourage all people to come and show up for that."

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Venezuelan President Maduro Orders Boosting Security at Former US Embassy in Caracas
    Earlier on Thursday, US police broke into the embassy and arrested four members of the collective who had been living there since April 10 in order to prevent the United States and Venezuela's opposition from taking over the facility.

    Gold pointed out that the US government’s actions are a cause of great concern because they put all embassies across the world at risk, especially the US Embassy in Caracas, and also put Venezuela at greater risk of civil war.

    "It is a sad day for democracy and sad day for international law. They absolutely broke it [international law], they broke in [the embassy], they broke the doors," Gold said.

    Asked what other actions activists could take prior to Saturday’s protest, Gold said, "We are going to be continuing the legal process by using all means at our disposal to protect this embassy."

    Gold noted that the four arrested activists have the support of an attorney, adding, "we will provide solidarity all the way."

    READ MORE: Guaido’s People Responsible for Damage Done to Venezuelan Embassy — US Activist

    Earlier on Thursday, US State Department diplomatic security personnel, supported by the Secret Service and Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement entities, entered the Venezuelan embassy in Washington and arrested four activists belonging to the Embassy Protection Collective.

    Pro Nicolas Maduro supporters look out the windows of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Pro interim government opposition leader Juan Guaido supporters have blocked the entrances to the embassy, cutting off supplies to pro Nicolas Maduro supporters occupying the building.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Four Activists Arrested at Venezuela Embassy to Appear in US Court Friday - Activist
    The State Department said police carried out the arrest at the request of self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido's representative Carlos Vecchio.

    The United States in March took control of three Venezuelan diplomatic facilities in the United States, including two military buildings that belong to Venezuela's Defence Ministry.

    Tensions in Venezuela have been running high since Guaido in January illegally proclaimed himself to be interim president, gaining swift recognition from the United States and its allies. Russia, China and other countries continue to back Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela. The United Nations also still recognizes the Maduro government.

    Related:

    US Police BREAK INTO Venezuelan DC Embassy, Arrest Activists at Guaido's Request
    Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Looking for Ways to Reconcile in Norway - Source
    Venezuelan President Maduro Calls for Preserving Inviolability of Embassy in US
    Washington Orders Suspension of Air Travel Between US and Venezuela
    Venezuela Strips 5 Opposition Lawmakers of Immunity - Reports
    Tags:
    embassy, Washington DC, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse