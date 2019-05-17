Register
00:10 GMT +317 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brawl erupts at California sushi restaurant after man has racist outburst

    WATCH: Racist Outburst at US Restaurant Leads to Mother’s Day Brawl

    © Screenshot/IvanCyclist
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Wanting to take his mom out to a nice eatery on Mother's Day, California resident Ivan Velasco selected Aburi, a sushi restaurant in Long Beach. Although things might've started on a high note, the experience ended chaotically after a fellow restaurant goer decided to go on a racist rant.

    Velasco wrote in a Twitter thread that the restaurant had been experiencing double digit wait times, as is typically expected on a such a widely celebrated holiday, and that many guests had opted to wait in their cars until the establishment's reservation system alerted them that their table was ready.

    Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department launches review into cellphone footage showing offer use racial slur during traffic stop.
    © Screenshot/dmvhoodzandnewz
    ‘Racist Ass B*tch': US Cop Uses Racial Slur During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

    "The waitlist is done electronically, where you input the size of the party and phone number. This way they text message you once it's your turn to be seated," Velasco explained, before noting that the disgruntled customer became enraged after he saw a party being seated after appearing to wait only a minute.

    The unidentified customer first demanded to be seated at a table before being informed by the hostess that he'd have to wait. Refusing to take no for an answer, he walked over to the restaurant's bar in the hopes of being seated there — only to have his dreams squashed by staff.

    The first video shared of the incident by Velasco shows the customer yelling at employees about the reservation system and calling their explanations "bulls**t. He is seen in this video abruptly walking out of the restaurant.

    ​However, that was not the end of the matter. Moments later, he reappeared, directing his anger yet again at restaurant employees before a frustrated fellow customer decides to intervene and tell the man to "get the f**k out."

    Things then escalate quickly. The pair exchange multiple "f**k yous" to one another, and then video captures the table-seeking customer making monkey-like gestures before telling the fed-up restaurant goer, "Let's go, f**king monkey man. Call the motherf**king cops. Come on monkey man."

    A woman who seems to be with the man making the racist remarks attempts to deescalate the situation by pulling the individual out of the restaurant, but to no avail. Three other diners, including the one who was referred to as a "monkey man," eventually confront the man head-on as others in the establishment try to keep all parties calm.

    ​"Hey, don't do it. Don't do it," a person off camera is heard saying. "Hey, it's not worth it. It's not worth the rope. It's not worth it bro. Let him go. Let him go."

    Although both men appear ready to throw down, it's a woman in a red sweater who approaches with the two other upset restaurant goers who actually swings a fist at the shouting man. The unidentified woman connects at least five times before she's pulled away.

    Technical Sergeant Geraldine Lovely gets suspended over racially charged rant on Facebook
    © Screenshot/waseem khizer
    WATCH: US Air Force Technical Sergeant Who Posted Racially-Charged Video Gets Demoted
    In the end, police were called to the scene, and according to local media outlets, two of the three diners who confronted the man were given citations for battery. It's unclear if the disgruntled table seeker was cited as well.

    Following the heated situation, the unidentified woman contacted Velasco and gave him her statement on the altercation. In it, she explained that she made the decision to jump in because she "was afraid that he'd hurt other people — innocent people."

    "It's disheartening to know there are still people in this world who believe they're entitled to be rude, racist, and disrespectful," she said in the statement. "In this political climate, situations like this have become more frequent. We as a society have to protect and stand up for each other."

    "No one deserves to be degraded in any way for simply existing," she added.

    It's unclear if the restaurant has issued bans to any of the parties involved in the brawl.

    Related:

    Fans Parry Backlash Over 'Racist Abuser' Gibson Picked for Rothchild Cast
    US Dem Pres. Candidate Slams Israel as 'Racist Regime' Amid Gaza Escalation
    'Whites-Only' Community Slams S African Government for 'Racist' Policies
    United Airlines Employee Facing Criminal Charges Over Racist Tirade
    ‘Unacceptable': US College Students Caught in Racist Social Media Post (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    restaurant, Racist Rant, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse